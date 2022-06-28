IRE Vs IND 2nd T20I: Ireland Vs India Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & More

After cruising to victory by 7 wickets in the rain-affected 1st T20I Team India will be aiming to inflict a whitewash on Ireland when both teams face each other for the IRE vs IND 2nd T20I on Tuesday, June 28. The IRE vs IND 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST and will be played at Malahide ground in Dublin.

Team India is likely to make numerous changes in the team by resting players from the 1st T20I and handing debut caps to uncapped stars Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh. Ireland on the other hand will look to produce perform better compared to the previous match and will also hope for senior players to score runs. Let's take a look at Ireland vs India Dream11 prediction and other details related to the match.

Ireland vs India Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson,

Batsmen: Deepak Hooda, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany (VC)

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh,Craig Young

IRE vs IND 2nd T20I pitch report

Indian bowlers got some early movement from the pitch due to moisture on the itch after the rain. However, as the match progressed the surface played to the strength of the batsman. The skipper winning the toss will look to chase again

Ireland vs India top fantasy picks

Deepak Hooda

The right-handed batsman was asked to open the innings in Ireland vs India 1st T20I and the move worked out pretty well with Hooda scoring an unbeaten 47 runs. If he does retain his place in the side then expect him to once again score runs if given a chance to open again.

Hardik Pandya

Team India skipper for the series played a cameo knock of 24 runs from 12 balls. The all-rounder will be hoping to do much better if the weather permits 40 overs of play.

Harry Tector

Ireland lost some quick wickets in the initial overs but Harry Tector took the attack to the opposition scoring 64 runs from just 33 balls. The middle-order batsman will be hoping to repeat the performance in the upcoming match as well.

Craig Young

The experienced right-arm pacer took two wickets in the last match and also completed the 50 wickets mark in T20I cricket. Young will want to add more wickets to his tally in the second fixture.

Ireland vs India probable playing XI

Ireland probable playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher

India probable playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh