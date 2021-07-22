IRE Vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ireland Vs South Africa Live

Ireland will take on South Africa in the second T20I game of the three-match series on Thursday, July 22 at the Civil Services Cricket Club in Belfast and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST.

South Africa managed to beat Ireland by a convincing margin of 33 runs to give them a vital 1-0 lead in the series. A superb bowling performance by Tabriaz Shamsi, who took four wickets and let in just 27 runs in his four overs, and Lungi Ngidi helped the Proteas to victory.

Ireland did a decent job by restricting South Africa to 165 but were unable to carry forth the moment when the time came to chase as they were down to nine wickets with a total of 88 and were eventually only managed to get to 132 before the end of their 20 overs.

The Irish will definitely be looking to level the series with a win in the upcoming match and South Africa on the other hand will be hoping to close out the series by taking a 2-0 lead.

Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I live TV Broadcast

The Ireland vs South Africa second and the third T20I will not be broadcast on live TV in India.

Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I live streaming details

With the three-match series not being broadcasted on TV in India, you can live stream the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I match on the FanCode app or website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the live online streaming of the match. Ireland vs South Africa is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST on July 22.

Ireland vs South Africa pitch and weather report for 2nd T20I

As seen in the first T20I match, the pitch was not at all batting friendly. The upcoming games are expected to have more runs than what the average scores would suggest as the teams have mostly played here. The chasing team has had the advantage mostly and the teams should look to bat second for the next two upcoming matches.

(Image Credits: @OfficialCSA - Twitter)