Ireland Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IRE Vs AFG 3rd T20I LIVE?

Ireland and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns against each other in the third T20I of their ongoing five-match series on Friday. The match will take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club ground in Stormont, Belfast. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST. Ireland are currently 2-0 up in the series courtesy of their wins in the first o matches. Ireland won the first game by 5 wickets and the second match by 7 wickets. The hosts will look to win the third game and secure the five-match series in their favour.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be eager to register a victory in the third T20I in order to remain alive in the series. The last time Afghanistan won a T20I match against Ireland was way back in 2020. Afghanistan are coming on the back of a T20I series win against Zimbabwe. Afghanistan won the series against Zimbabwe 3-0.

Ireland vs Afghanistan: Live telecast & streaming details

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India is carrying the live broadcast of the ongoing T20I series between Ireland and Afghanistan. However, the live streaming of the series is being provided on the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the third T20I match between the two nations by paying a minimum subscription fee to FanCode.

Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Ireland vs Afghanistan: Full squads

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Image: Twitter/@cricketireland