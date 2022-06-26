Ireland Vs India Live Streaming: How To Watch IRE Vs IND 1st T20 In India, UK & US?

A two-match T20I series between India and Ireland is scheduled to begin on June 26, Sunday. The teams for the bilateral series have already been revealed by the sides. Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian Team in absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. India are visiting Ireland for the first time since 2018. Both sides have faced off against one another three times in the shortest format, with the Men in Blue coming out on top each time.

Ireland vs India 1st T20I: How to watch the match in India?

Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights to broadcast the T20I series between Ireland and India. The live telecast of the first T20I will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV channels in India. The live broadcast of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. IST in India.

Ireland vs India 1st T20I: How to watch the match in the UK?

BT Sport will broadcast the T20I series between Ireland and India in the United Kingdom. The channel will also telecast the series in Ireland and other regions of Europe. The live streaming of the match will be available on the official website of Ireland Cricket. Here's the link to the live streaming platform for the T20I series: www.livestream.com/CricketIrelandLive. The match is scheduled to begin at 4.30 p.m. in the UK.

Ireland vs India 1st T20I: How to watch the match in the US?

Willow TV will broadcast the T20I series between Ireland and India in the United States. The match is scheduled to begin at 11.30 a.m. Sunday, in the United States.

Ireland vs India 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher.

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Ireland vs India: Full squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Image: Twitter/BCCI/IrelandCricket