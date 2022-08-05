Ireland Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IRE Vs SA 2nd T20I Live?

Ireland and South Africa are all set to lock horns against one another in the second T20I of the two-match series on Friday. The match, which is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. IST, will take place at County Ground in Bristol. South Africa are currently ahead in the series courtesy of their win in the first T20I. The Proteas won the high-scoring thriller by 21 runs after Ireland failed to chase down 211 runs on the board. Ireland almost chased down the target as they reached 190/9 in 20 overs.

South Africa recently defeated England 2-0 in a three-match T20I series. Ireland, on the other hand, suffered back-to-back defeats against India and New Zealand recently. Ireland lost their two-match T20I series against India 2-0 and went on to suffer another clean sweep against the Kiwis. Ireland will look for a consolation win in the second T20I on Friday as they will be able to level the series.

Ireland vs South Africa: Live broadcast & streaming details

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India will carry the live telecast of the second T20I match between Ireland and South Africa. The live streaming of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website, which users can access after paying a minimum subscription fee.

Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Ireland vs South Africa: Full squads

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

South Africa: David Miller (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Image: AP/Twitter