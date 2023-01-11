Irfan Pathan Faces Huge Backlash Over 'Rohit Sharma Has His Heart At Right Place' Tweet

Former Indian all-rounder has come under the radar of Indian cricket fans after his tweet on Skipper Rohit Sharma went viral. Irfan Pathan made a tweet referring to mankading incident that took place during the last over of the 1st ODI match against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's skipper Dasun Shanaka was batting on 98 and was at non-striker' end when mohammed Shami tried to run-him out as he was shot of the crease, the umpire went upstairs but indian skipper Rohit Sharma went to the umpire and requested him to withdraw the appeal. Irfan Pathan praised Rohit Sharma for this gesture and posted a praiseworthy tweet for the Indian skipper.

Always felt that @ImRo45 has his heart at the right place. #INDvsSL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 11, 2023

Although this was a tweet made in support of Indian skipper, it did'nt went well with netizens as they started to bash Irfan pathan and asked him if he is criticizing other indian players for running other players out through mankading.

So, Ashwin or Deepti doesn't have heart at right place? https://t.co/GVqSzQ6ZLn — Abhishek (@hereforcontent_) January 11, 2023

We all have our hearts at the right place, it would be pretty much impossible to be alive if it wasn't. https://t.co/mZIi0zrJSA — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) January 11, 2023

So you mean people like Ash, Deepti, Harman have it at the wrong place? — Sid (@sid_2893) January 11, 2023

The 'Mankad' dismissal, named after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, is legal but has fuelled debate as to whether it breaches the spirit of the game.

Shanaka eventually brought up his century on the penultimate delivery of the innings before wrapping things up with a six to finish with an unbeaten 108.

India wins first ODI by 67 runs

Asked to bat first, India rode former skipper Kohli's 87-ball 113 and fluent half-centuries from his successor Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) to rake up an imposing 373 for seven in their allotted quota of overs on a batting-friendly strip.

In reply, the Sri Lankans were never in the hunt and ended at 306 for eight in 50 overs to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead in the rubber.

After opener Pathum Nissanka fell for 72, visiting captain Dasun Shanaka waged a lone battle and produced a counterattacking century, even as the others failed to put up any resistance.

Young speed merchants Umran Malik (3/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) then put the icing on the cake in a lopsided game.

In the end, Dasun Shanaka played a captain's knock and remained not-out on 108 off 88 balls which included 12 fours and 3 sixes.