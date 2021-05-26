Irfan Pathan 'getting Lot Of Hate' For His Wife's Blurred Pic, Says, 'I'm Not Her Master'

Irfan Pathan is known to regularly hit out at the trolls and had another strong response to criticism to his recent family photo. The former Indian cricketer stated that the family was receiving a ‘lot of hate’ over his wife Safa blurring her face in the pic. He clarified that it was her own decision and that he was not her ‘master.’

Irfan Pathan on receiving hate for picture with wife, son

Irfan took to Twitter and posted that snap shared by his ‘queen’ from his son’s Instagram account where the little one could be seen sitting on his shoulder, while his wife’s face was partly blurred. The Baroda-based cricketer stated that he was posting it again as it was ‘receiving a lot of hate.' Using the hashtag ‘her life, her choice’, he wrote that she herself had blurred the pic, and that he was her ‘mate’, not her 'master.'

This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate.Let me post this here as well.She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes,I’m her mate not her master;). #herlifeherchoice pic.twitter.com/Xy6CB2kKWA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2021

Irfan had tied the knot with Safa, a Saudi Arabia-based model in February 2016. They welcomed Imran in December 2016.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Irfan recently represented India Legends in the Road Safety World Series. He had put in some fine performances in the tournament, including 2 fifties and taking 7 wickets. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at that time, but has now recovered from it

Irfan is taking up assignments as a commentator. He is also set to make his acting debut with the movie Cobra, which stars Tamil actor Vikram in the lead.

Irfan took 100 Test wickets, 173 ODIs wickets and 28 T20Is, and scored over 2500 runs across formats. He was also the Man of the Match of India's World Cup win in the inaugural World T20 tournament in 2007.