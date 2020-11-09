Irfan Pathan Reckons Rohit Sharma Should Captain India In Kohli's Absence, Not Rahane

With Team India skipper Virat Kohli set to miss the last three Tests against Australia, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma should lead the side instead of Ajinkya Rahane. Attributing his choice to Rohit Sharma's 'proven record,' Pathan added that the Mumbai opener would be raring to go after being sidelined due to injury. While Rohit Sharma is the vice-captain of Team India in limited-overs cricket, Rahane has been Kohli's deputy in the longest-format of the game and is therefore expected to lead the side when the India captain returns.

'Nothing more dangerous than hungry Rohit'

"Nothing against Rahane but Rohit has to captain. He is a proven leader and has the required experience. His role as an opener will be equally crucial. He is the guy you want to play in Australia. I remember ODI series in 2008 and he was new but did quite well on Australian pitches. He will be raring to go after the injury," Pathan told PTI on Monday.

Pathan also reckons that Rohit Sharma would play the role similar to what Virender Sehwag did in the 2004 series against Australia. "There is nothing more dangerous for the opposition than a hungry Rohit Sharma. Playing abroad is always a tough challenge but when Rohit is in form conditions don't matter," he added.

Furthermore, the veteran all-rounder also highlighted that the Virat Kohli's absence will certainly hurt the Men in Blue. "Virat not being there will make Australians feel a lot more comfortable but we have got a great bowling line up and if our batsmen can do the job, it will be an interesting series," he said.

BCCI announce revised squad

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is set to miss the last three Test matches against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave, the board said on Monday. With several players sustaining injuries during the IPL 2020, the BCCI has made several additional adjustments to the previously announced squad for the upcoming tour of Australia which commences on November 28. The national board has also decided to include Rohit Sharma to the Test squad while resting him for the limited-overs series after he sustained an injury in the IPL. Check the revised squad here

India tour of Australia

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The first Test will be a day/night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January). With India currently on top of the World Test Championship table and Australia in second, the series is expected to be a thriller, as it will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

READ | Gautam Gambhir Urges Bangalore To Sack Virat Kohli, Says Team Didn't Deserve Playoffs Spot

READ | Nehra Suggests Kohli & Co. To Retain More Players As Bangalore's Wait For Trophy Continues

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.