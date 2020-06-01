Irfan Pathan Reveals Lack Of Support Ended His International Cricketing Career; Read Here

Irfan Pathan is one of the finest all-rounders to have represented India at the highest level. He had the capability of providing early breakthroughs with his amazing swing and was also a very handy batsman as an opener, at number three and in the middle-overs. Irfan had first burst on to the scene against the then mighty Australians in December 2003 where he took the prized wickets of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden. Pathan was a part of many of India's famous win that also included the ICC World T20 2007 triumph.

He had played his last international match in World T20 2012 and even though he was a part of India's triumphant Champions Trophy 2013 squad, he did not get a single game. Now he has come forward and revealed that he was one of those unfortunate players who never received support when it mattered the most.

'I was among the unfortunate ones': Irfan Pathan

During an Instagram live session with Sports Tak, the veteran all-rounder went on to say that he had won Man of the Match awards in his last ODI and T20I matches respectively and then lashed out at his critics who thought he did not know swing by reminding them that he was a first change bowler.

He further added that India's Test stumper Wriddhiman Saha had made it to the national team without playing cricket for a year and even though youngster Rishabh Pant had hit a double century in Saha's absence, he was still recalled. Furthermore, the ex-left-arm seamer also added that some players are backed, some are not, some are fortunate and he was among the unfortunate ones.

Recalling the statement that was made by former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the 2008 Australia series, that the Baroda all-rounder was not bowling well, he did not hesitate in seeking clarification from Dhoni as he was bowling well in the entire series and also asked the wicket-keeper batsman what he needed to do for getting better.

He recollected another strange incident during the Sri Lanka series later that year where he was benched despite winning a game for the Men In Blue. The veteran cricketer wondered who gets dropped after winning the game for the country? and which match-winner is made to sit outside?

