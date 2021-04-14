'Is AB De Villiers gifted With Some Super-power?': Here's What The RCB Stalwart Thinks

The former South African batsman AB de Villiers aided his team the Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to win their first match against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the inaugural tie of IPL 2021. AB de Villiers' cameo of 48 off 27 helped the RCB to cross the line against the Mumbai Indians. Recently, AB de Villiers in a video posted by RCB on its Twitter handle, revealed that he has not played a single game for the past 5 to 6 months before coming to India to play the IPL. This forced the interviewer to ask him whether he has been gifted with some kind of 'superpower'.

"I must say the work to get back to decent form was lot harder than before. So the last game I played was in the last IPL, but that doesn't mean I did not work hard. It's not easy to start after few months. I started about 2 months ago so I did have two-three months off, of not doing a match, staying fit in the gym and last two months I started hitting cricket balls so I think I did a fair amount and like I said enough to get me to space where I felt ready to do," said AB de Villiers.

AB de Villiers feels SRH do not have depth in bowling

AB de Villiers also talked about the upcoming clash between SunRisers Hyderabad on April 14 and praised SRH's bowling. The South African revealed that he always enjoys playing against SRH because they could play with their skill and smartness. According to De Villiers, for RCB, it is a matter of making sure that they get some partnerships and once they get on top, SRH are the kind of team that he feels they can really dominate.

The South African batsman also outlined that SRH do not have as much depth as some of the other teams in the IPL. He further said that if RCB get hold of them, they have to make sure that they don't allow the David Warner-led side back into the game because that’s where they are really dangerous.

(Image Credits: RCB/Twitter/PTI)