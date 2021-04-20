Is Anrich Nortje Playing Tonight? DC In A Tight Spot For Playing 11 In Chennai Conditions

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals side will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the upcoming match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The Delhi Capitals think tank is expected to introduce a few changes for the crucial assignment. With Anrich Nortje finally available for selection, the team management will be tempted to accommodate the speedster in their line-up for their clash against MI on Tuesday.

Anrich Nortje IPL 2021: Is Anrich Nortje playing tonight?

Fans have a query - 'Is Anrich Nortje playing tonight?' The player's inclusion in the playing eleven for the forthcoming fixture, considering his impactful performance in the previous edition of the cash-rich league, is something fascinating. The fast bowler contributed significantly towards the success of DC last year along with fellow South Africa international Kagiso Rabada. However, he is yet to take the field for the franchise as he missed the team's initial matches after a delay in his COVID-19 negative report.

The 27-year-old could play his first game of the season if DC decide to tinker with their last match's winning combination. They will be keen on making a few changes as they move to Chennai from Mumbai for their game against MI. While Chris Woakes has impressed in the absence of Nortje, Rishabh Pant and co. could look to rest him in order to manage the all-rounder's workload. Anrich Nortje could be the preferred replacement if DC decide on resting Chris Woakes.

While the wicket at the Chepauk has traditionally assisted spinners and slow bowlers, having the services of two tearaway pacers like Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will add variety in the team's bowling attack. Moreover, IPL veteran Amit Mishra is also likely to return to the side in place of Lukman Meriwala. The Chennai conditions could also prove to be an obstacle for Nortje's selection as DC might also look to persist with Chris Woakes on the surface.

Anrich Nortje IPL 2021 updates

Nortje showcased brilliant form during South Africa's ODI matches against Pakistan. The bowler picked up 7 wickets in two matches against the Pakistani side in the 50-over format before flying to India with the likes of Kagiso Rabada and David Miller for the Indian Premier League. While he has missed the first three matches of the season, he is expected to to play a major role for Rishabh Pant-led side in the coming games of the competition.

Kagiso Rabada IPL 2021 stats

The 25-year-old has played two matches so far in IPL 2021. The talented youngster has picked up three wickets in the ongoing season so far, and he is likely to serve as the spearhead for the DC bowling attack, considering his exploits in the previous edition. The seamer finished as the leading wicket-taker of the season in IPL 2020 by claiming 30 wickets from 17 matches.

MI vs DC live streaming details

