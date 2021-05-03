Is David Warner Leaving SRH For Good? Is Australian Star Mulling Future IPL Options?

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, who was stripped of captaincy recently, was left out of his side's playing XI on Sunday for the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Kane Williamson replaced Warner as SRH's new skipper. However, the untimely decision didn't pay dividends as the Kane Williamson-led SRH team 2021 were trounced by RR by a huge margin of 55 runs and the Men in Orange are now languishing at the bottom in the IPL 2021 points table with six defeats and a solitary win.

David Warner news: Trevor Bayliss reckons they want to stick with the same team

Despite the humiliating loss, SRH team 2021 head coach Trevor Bayliss has made it clear that Warner will not be in their scheme of things in the near future. While speaking to Star Sports, Bayliss said that leaving out Warner was a big and difficult decision but they wanted to try and change the makeup of the team and help their bowlers with a few extra overs from another bowler. He added that they went with Nabi in the game vs Rajasthan.

Bayliss further said that someone like Jason Holder could also be included who can bat in the middle order help the pace bowling as well. The former England coach reckoned that they want to stick with the same team, rather than dropping players from one or two matches. However, the ploy did not work for a start as SRH were humiliated in their last game on Sunday against RR.

It could possible mean Warner has played his last match ever for SRH, which makes it likely that the team will release him during next year's mega-auction. With the Australian still playing for his national side and age not yet being a bar to his performance as such, teams such as CSK and RR could be the ones with the budget and the highest interest to pick the batsman, as he provides the complete leadership package as well. Warner could see a Shane Watson-like revival at CSK or perhaps play either under Dhoni or Samson next year and be guaranteed of a place in the side if he performs reasonably well and steers away from controversy.

David Warner IPL stats

The David Warner IPL stats make for a staggering read. In 148 games, Warner has scored 5447 runs at an excellent average of 42.22 and a stunning strike rate of 140.13. Warner has a record 50 half-centuries and four tons in the IPL. Notably, he is the first overseas player to breach the 5000-run mark in the tournament. Recently, Warner also became only the eighth batsman to score 200 or more sixes in IPL history.

David Warner IPL 2021 price

The David Warner IPL 2021 price is INR 12.50 crore. Moreover, his entire earnings from the SRH franchise have been INR 59.50 crore. Warner’s overall IPL earnings amount to INR 71 crore.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM