Is James Anderson Vegan? Fans Curious To Know England Pacer's Secret Of Longevity

England cricketer James Anderson is arguably the best seamer to have played Test cricket. The Englishman is the pacer with the most number of wickets in the longest format of the game. At the age of 38, Anderson is going strong for his country by defying all odds and is still looking sharp as ever with his lethal swing bowling.

Is James Anderson vegan?

Fans have been extremely curious to know the secret behind the veteran quick's longevity. A certain section of fans have also been eager to know about the James Anderson diet and are wondering "Is James Anderson vegan?" Not much is known about the James Anderson diet or if he has turned vegan or not.

However, Anderson had admitted in 2019 that he is willing to turn vegan if it helps in prolonging his international career. The last few years of James Anderson's career have been marred with multiple injuries. Back in 2019, while speaking to British media, Anderson had said that he still had got the hunger and desire to play cricket. He added that he still loves the game and feels like he can be the best bowler in the world.

The legendary bowler further said that he is going to look at every possible thing he can to make sure he can play for as long as possible. Anderson reckoned that he’ll look at how other sportspeople have done it throughout their careers to keep going into their late 30s. Speaking about turning vegan, Anderson opined that he is open-minded and he will give anything a go if it prolongs his career. However, the seasoned campaigner revealed that he had chatted about turning vegan with his wife but she was not keen for him to do so.

Meanwhile, James Anderson is likely to feature in the England squad for the two-match England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series. The pacer's form in the series will be crucial in determining the hosts' chances of winning the series. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series will get underway on June 2 in London followed by the second Test from June 10 in Birmingham.

James Anderson wickets in Tests

The right-arm pacer became the first fast bowler to reach the landmark of 600 Test wickets. The player has featured in 160 Test matches for the England side and has 614 wickets to his name in the longer format. The experienced campaigner has bowled several match-winning spells for his country, and the James Anderson wickets tally is a testament to his outstanding bowling prowess. The bowler has 30 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket for England.

James Anderson wife

The James Anderson wife is named Daniella Lloyd and is a model by profession. The two met for the first time in 2004 and married later in 2006. The couple has two children together. According to multiple media reports, the cricketer lives in Burnley along with his family in a luxurious house.

