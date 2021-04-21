Is Kane Williamson Playing Today? SRH Provide Important Update Ahead Of PBKS Game

Match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) saw the Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their 3rd consecutive match of the season. This is the first time in the history of the IPL that the Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost 3 consecutive opening matches of a season. The absence of Kane Williamson IPL 2021 season has left the fans asking questions like, "Is Kane Williamson playing today?" or "What happened to Kane Williamson?", before every match.

Sunrisers struggle to find balance

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to face the Punjab Kings in Match 14 of the IPL on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The fans would be eagerly looking forward to the inclusion of Kane Williamson for the PBKS vs SRH live match. The Sunrisers Hyderabad for the season is heavily dependent on their foreign players.

Although David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have displayed some grit through their batting while opening for the team, the duo is unable to finish games and take the team through the finish line. Indian players like Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey have failed to make a mark on the game so far. After seeing consecutive defeats, fans kept asking, "What happened to Kane Williamson?" and were eagerly waiting for the arrival of Kane Williamson in the team since he has always managed to bring SRH out of trouble in the time of need.

Kane Williamson injury before the IPL

In early March, Kane Williamson suffered from a small tear in his left elbow tendon for which he also had to miss New Zealand's domestic T20 Super Smash League. New Zealand’s Medical Manager Dayle Shackel had said that Williamson had been managing his elbow injury to varying degrees that summer and unfortunately it hadn’t improved. He also added that the premier batsman's high volume of training and playing across the 3 formats had inhibited his ability to recover, for which he needed a period of rest and rehabilitation.

Blow for New Zealand ðŸ¤•@BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh due to a left elbow injury.#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/35tpzIDWst — ICC (@ICC) March 9, 2021

Due to his injury, he was also ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that they have got a huge year of cricket ahead with an England Test tour and ICC World Test Championship Final first up in May and June. They want to make sure that they have Williamson fit and firing for that.

Is Kane Williamson playing today in the PBKS vs SRH live encounter?

Upon asking about the Kane Williamson injury status status in a post-match interview, David Warner said that they would have to speak with the physiotherapist and he was coming along nicely with his recovery. He also addressed that Williamson is an important part of the team and if he is ready to go, they might give him an opportunity to play. Fans would be eagerly waiting for the start of Kane Williamson IPL 2021 season. Williamson himself is positive about his recovery as per a update last week, making him a favourite to start against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Image Source: Sunrisers Hyderabad Twitter