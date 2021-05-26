Is MS Dhoni A Vegetarian? Fans Curious About CSK Captain's Diet Over The Years

Over the years, the fitness standards in the sport of cricket have kept increasing and athletes are now turning to their diet apart from their training to get the optimal results on the field. Former Indian captain, MS Dhoni is one such athlete who has maintained his fitness levels at his peak throughout the years. In a modern era of sports where athletes are turning to vegetarian sources to fuel their performance needs, fans wonder, “Is MS Dhoni a vegetarian?”

Is MS Dhoni a vegetarian?

Addressing the fans query, the answer to the question is that MS Dhoni is a non-vegetarian and his favourite dishes are butter chicken and chicken biryani. In a time when athletes like Virat Kohli are parting their ways from the non-vegetarian diet to enhance their performance levels, the former Indian captain still includes meat in his diet. Dhoni’s love for butter chicken is evident from the MS Dhoni Twitter account as well.

MS Dhoni Twitter bio shows his love for butter chicken

MS Dhoni has expressed his love for his favourite dish through his Twitter bio stating that he is perennially hungry for chicken butter masala. Although the former Indian captain does follow moderation with his diet and has made the necessary changes by giving up on other food items for the sake of his fitness. While speaking at an event in Mumbai, back in 2018, Dhoni had talked about the eventual changes that occurred in his diet through different cricket phases of his life.

How did the MS Dhoni diet change over the years?

He talked about how he used to eat butter chicken, naan and milkshakes with a lot of chocolates, and soft drinks at the time when he made his debut. However, after turning 28, the MS Dhoni diet saw its distance from the chocolate and milkshakes as well. He also told that the major health changes came in place after he retired from Test cricket in the year 2014. Back in 2014, it was also claimed that Dhoni had left the ITC Kakatiya hotel during the Champions League T20 tournament over an incident involving Hyderabadi biryani from Ambati Rayudu. It is claimed that MS Dhoni decided to leave the hotel after the staff did not allow the biryani sent by Ambati Rayudu due to rules that prohibited the consumption of outside food.

Sachin Tendulkar's non-vegetarian incident with Virnender Sehwag

Earlier, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has also narrated an incident on the “What The Duck” show hosted by Vikram Sathaye saying that Virender Sehwag was a vegetarian when they both met for the first time. Sachin Tendulkar recalled how Sehwag was not eating non-vegetarian food out of the fear of getting fat. However, after spending time with Tendulkar, Sehwag turned non-vegetarian and started consuming meat.

Image source: IPLT20.com