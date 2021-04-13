Is Piyush Chawla Playing Tonight? MI Hint At Change After Rahul Chahar's Poor Game Vs RCB

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) again failed to start their IPL campaign on a positive note as they lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening game. Rahul Chahar had a particularly disappointing performance as he had figures of 0-43 in his four-over spell. With Chahar having had a dismal performance, it raises the question: Is Piyush Chawla playing tonight as a replacement for Chahar?

Is Piyush Chawla playing tonight? MI hint at change after Rahul Chahar disappointing performance against RCB

MI Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan gave a massive hint about the composition of the team's bowling attack against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for their second game. The former Indian pacer was asked in a recent press conference whether veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla will make his debut for MI. Although Khan did not give a definite answer, he did highlight that Chawla's experience will be crucial in upcoming games. As a result, one can expect Chawla to feature in MI's starting XI on Wednesday. Incidentally, many of the KKR team 2021 have played with Chawla in the past, making this selection an interesting one.

KKR vs MI live stream

Fans can watch the KKR vs MI live game on the Star Sports Network. The KKR vs MI live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Meanwhile, the KKR vs MI live scores and updates will be available on the social media pages and websites of the IPL and the participating teams.

MI team 2021: Piyush Chawla IPL 2021 debut expected

List of players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan.

List of players bought: Adam Milne (INR 3.20 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (INR 5.00 crore), Piyush Chawla (INR 2.40 crore), James Neesham (INR 0.50 crore), Yudhvir Charak (INR 0.20 crore), Marco Jansen (INR 0.20 crore), Arjun Tendulkar (INR 0.20 crore)

KKR team 2021

KKR squad players retained: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

KKR players bought at IPL 2021 auction: Harbhajan Singh (Rs 2.00 crore), Shakib-al-Hasan (Rs 3.2 crore), Ben Cutting (Rs 0.75 crore), Karun Nair (Rs 0.50 crore), Pawan Negi (Rs 0.50 crore), Sheldon Jackson (Rs 0.20 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 0.20 crore) and Vaibhav Arora (Rs 0.20 crore).