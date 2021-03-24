Is Rishabh Pant A Liverpool Fan? LFC Fans Rejoice Indian Star Sporting PL Team's Kit

Several Rishabh Pant fans were unhappy to see him named on the bench for the first ODI in the India vs England ODI series. The wicket-keeper batsman, who was instrumental in the Test series win against England, is expected to start the next ODI. India currently lead the India vs England ODI series 1-0.

Rishabh Pant Twitter: Is Rishabh Pant a Liverpool fan?

After India's first win in the India vs England ODI series, Rishabh Pant was seen celebrating in a Liverpool jersey with the rest of the team. Hence, raising the question — Is Rishabh Pant a Liverpool fan? Pant captioned the picture, "The team that enjoys together, wins together! Great to get together with the team for some fun in the sun @BCCI."

Rishabh Pant Twitter: Fan responses

Rishabh Pant and Liverpool fans were ecstatic to see the wicket-keeper batsman in a Liverpool shirt. Several Liverpool fans praised the youngster on Twitter for selecting the right team. One wrote, "Pant in a Liverpool jersey! That's just what LFC needs now." Meanwhile, another wrote, "@LFC sign him up...make the collab happen. Give the people what they want."

Pant in a Liverpool jersey! ðŸ˜ That’s just what @LFC needs now — Aditya (@adityachikodi18) March 24, 2021

@LFC sign him up.. make the collab happen. Give the people what they want! ðŸ”œðŸ — Chev Chelios (@KianP93) March 24, 2021

However, as one can expect, not all Rishabh Pant fans were happy to see Pant in a Liverpool shirt. A user wrote, "Pant you can't be a Liverpool fan. Meanwhile, another wrote, "You have undermined the term 'winning' by wearing a Liverpool shirt."

Pant you can’t be a liverpool fan FFS! ðŸ¥ºðŸ˜­ — Shhikhar Arora (@ShhikharArora) March 24, 2021

You have undermined the term “winning” by wearing a Liverpool shirt ðŸ˜œ — ðŸ„¹ðŸ…ðŸ„» (@johnroblawson) March 24, 2021

India vs England ODI series

Although Rishabh Pant did not feature in the first ODI of the India vs England ODI series, the Men in Blue won the match convincingly by 66 runs. Shikhar Dhawan played an outstanding knock as he hit 98 runs off 106 deliveries. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya played supporting innings to guide India to a big total of 317 runs in the 50 overs.

On the other hand, England got off to a great start as Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow made a wonderful opening partnership of 135 runs. Roy hit 46 of 35 balls while Bairstow made 94 runs off 66 deliveries. Even though it seemed that India were out of the game at one stage, the pacers made an outstanding comeback after going for runs in their first few overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 2-30 in his 9 overs spell. Prasidh Krishna picked up four wickets on his debut whereas Shardul Thakur picked up the crucial wicket of Jonny Bairstow to ensure India won the match.