Is Sourav Ganguly Making On-field Return In Legends Cricket League? BCCI Chief Clarifies

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has issued a clarification after rumours claimed that he could be making an on-field return in the Legends Cricket League (LLC). Several legends such as Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Eoin Morgan have already confirmed that they would feature in this league. It was being reported that the BCCI President might make his on-field return at the league.

Sourav Ganguly clarifies if he would play Legends Cricket League

While speaking to PTI, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, "I am not a part of any Legends League. The news is not true." The second season of the LLC will feature four teams and 110 former international cricketers. Meanwhile, the inaugural edition of the tournament featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England divided into three teams representing India, Asia and the Rest of the World respectively

Ganguly reveals challenges during his time as BCCI President

The BCCI president spoke on a range of issues in an exclusive interview with the PTI earlier in the month. Gangulky spoke about the several challenges he faced during his time as BCCI President.