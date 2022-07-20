Is Sourav Ganguly Making On-field Return In Legends Cricket League? BCCI Chief Clarifies

Quick links:
Image: PTI
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has issued a clarification after rumours claimed that he could be making an on-field return in the Legends Cricket League (LLC). Several legends such as Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Eoin Morgan have already confirmed that they would feature in this league. It was being reported that the BCCI President might make his on-field return at the league.
While speaking to PTI, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, "I am not a part of any Legends League. The news is not true." The second season of the LLC will feature four teams and 110 former international cricketers. Meanwhile, the inaugural edition of the tournament featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England divided into three teams representing India, Asia and the Rest of the World respectively
The BCCI president spoke on a range of issues in an exclusive interview with the PTI earlier in the month. Gangulky spoke about the several challenges he faced during his time as BCCI President.
When I became president in 2019, it was with the consent of the members associations of BCCI, and it has been a great experience. You get a chance to work for betterment of Indian cricket and a serious opportunity to change things.
Being able to conduct events in two COVID-19 years was challenging, but BCCI as a team pulled off both IPL and domestic cricket (men and women) well.
When I joined BCCI, I already had five years of experience in administration, having worked as CAB joint secretary and subsequently as president.
You can say in 2014, I was just retired from competitive cricket for two years, having played IPL till 2012, and I was pushed into CAB administration. It was interesting as well as a challenging experience for me.