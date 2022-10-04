'Is Temba The Right Guy?': AB De Villiers Delivers His Verdict On Bavuma's Captaincy

Even though South Africa registered a 49-run victory in the third and final IND vs SA T20I on Tuesday, questions still remain over their batting going into the T20 World Cup 2022. And their problems begin with their captain, Temba Bavuma, who has had a dismal run with the bat in the ongoing series.

With the 32-year-old only managing to register scores of 0, 0 and 3 in the three matches so far, former Proteas cricketer AB de Villiers has given his verdict on whether Bavuma is the right man to lead South Africa into the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 or not.

De Villiers gives his opinion on Bavuma's captaincy

While holding an interaction on Twitter Spaces, AB de Villiers gave a detailed analysis of why he believes Temba Bavuma is the right man to lead South Africa into the T20 World Cup 2022 despite his disastrous performances against India in the recently concluded three-match series.

"I think it's a question on everyone's lips at the moment," said De Villiers. Is Temba the right guy? All of a sudden you start seeing your name in the newspapers, you start hearing friends talking about your form and you start doubting whether you belong there or not. But if you guys think about it, to have come to where he is now, you must have a lot of desire and a lot of determination and there must be something very special inside of you. So for Temba to be the captain of South Africa already is an incredible achievement."

He went on to add, "There are some fairytales that I've seen on the cricket field before, especially from people being out of form going into big tournaments. So, I do believe Temba is the right man for the job. I believe his form will come at the right time, at the right place, which there's no better than the T20 World Cup."

Markram & Miller were the only consistent batsmen

While Rilee Rossouw did manage to score an emphatic century in the third and final T20I against India, he yet lacked consistency, as this hundred came on the back of two ducks. Similarly, even though star opener Quinton de Kock did get runs in the second and third T20I, he did look way out of shape in the second match.

The only two consistent star performers for the Proteas in the recent series were Aiden Markram and David Miller. Markram scored 25+ runs in both the innings that he batted, while Miller not only scored a fantastic century in the second match but also smacked a quickfire unbeaten 19 runs off just five deliveries in the final T20I.

Considering the outstanding form of their batsmen down the order, South Africa only need to address their concerns at the top. If they are able to do so, they could be a force to reckon with at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.