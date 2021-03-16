Is Virat Kohli 100% Vegan? India Captain's Food Choices In Ahmedabad Hotel Give Big Hint

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is an inspiration for millions across the globe not only for his cricket but also because of his fitness. Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now. At a time when cricketers all around the world are busy with their workload management, the right-handed batsman has been on the road non-stop without any trouble whatsoever. One of the major reasons behind his incredible fitness is his strict diet.

India vs England: Virat Kohli diet revelation puts question mark over veganism claims

Last year, during a chat with former England captain Kevin Pietersen, Kohli had revealed that he had stopped consuming meat products. This made many speculate whether Kohli is vegetarian or vegan. However, according to the latest exclusive information available with Republic World, it has been learned that the Indian skipper loves eating organic and gluten-free food.

Team India are currently staying at Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad for participating in the five-match India vs England T20I series that is underway at Narendra Modi Stadium and an Indian team source has informed Republic World that Kohli consumes organic egg preparations for breakfast, which totally contradicts some fans coming up with 'Virat Kohli vegan' claims in recent times. Kohli, during an interview with Graham Bensinger, had spoken about the impact of the vegan diet on his body, having supposedly adopted it despite his liking for non-vegetarian food. However, it is believed that the Indian captain is not a 100% vegan.

Moreover, it has also been revealed that besides organic egg preparations, the Delhi cricketer prefers double shot espresso while working out, patra as well and other Gujarati food as of now during his stay in Ahmedabad. He also enjoys Jamun Sorbet and dark chocolate for dessert.

Virat Kohli vegan: Indian captain reveals reason behind dropping dairy products

Pietersen had asked Kohli a question on turning into a 'vegetarian' off late, turning the clock back to the IPL 2009 and 2010 when the Englishman called the Indian captain 'anything but vegetarian at all'. Pietersen had also mentioned the documentary 'Game Changers' on Netflix, which showcases top athletes around the world such as Novak Djokovic turning vegan. In response, Virat Kohli revealed that an injury in his cervical spine during the tour of South Africa in early 2018 compelled him to change his diet.

The injury meant that Kohli couldn't feel his little finger at all. Virat Kohli added that further tests revealed that his stomach was too acidic and his body was producing too much uric acid, which made him make the switch as he didn't feel comfortable at all moving his body on and off the field. Kohli claimed that he dropped dairy products in mid-2018 for good during the tour of England.

Courtesy of the new Virat Kohli diet, the cricketer was able to recover after playing any form of cricket a day much faster than before which was revealed by the cricketer himself. The Indian captain had said that the diet has played a huge role in making him play all the three formats of the game, citing the example of playing either 3 T20 or ODI games in a week or for that matter, featuring in back-to-back 5-day Test matches.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around â‚¹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth â‚¹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is â‚¹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli salary figure lies around â‚¹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns â‚¹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

