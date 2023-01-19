Ishan Kishan Does A Latham, Imitates Hardik’s Freak Dismissal To Prank Kiwi Player; Watch

Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan made headlines on Wednesday, during the opening ODI between India and New Zealand for his cheeky on-field tactics. Kishan decided to have some fun in the 16th over of the second innings when Kiwi batter Tom Latham was on strike. On the 4th ball of the over, Latham defended Kuldeep Yadav’s delivery as Kishan pulled off a wholehearted appeal.

The third umpire was convinced enough to check for a hit wicket as Latham seemed confused with what happened. The replays showed the Kiwi batter making no contact with the stumps. It was the Kishan who pulled off a prank on Latham by cheekily removing the bails and also was seen giving a smile after the replays on the big screen.

"Revenge time for Ishan Kishan"

It is pertinent to mention that a similar incident happened in the first innings of the match when the New Zealand wicketkeeper was involved in a bizarre dismissal. While India’s star allrounder Hardik Pandya was batting on 28 off 38 with the score being 249/4 in 39.3 overs, Daryl Mitchell bowled a length delivery around the off as the batter tried to play towards the third man but missed. The ball seemed to brush off the top of the stumps and light up the bails.

While New Zealand celebrated, the umpires went for a review with UltraEdge showing no bat. The replays displayed Latham has his gloves behind the stumps and Pandya was given bowled. With replays making it seem like the ball was well over the stumps, fans took to social media and called it a poor decision. "Revenge time for Ishan Kishan during New Zealand inning when Latham was on strike," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Revenge time for Ishan Kishan during New Zealand inning when Latham was on strike😂.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/lAHgA5DmAF — Mehul Kumar (@mehulkr018) January 18, 2023

Ishan Kishan was definately trolling Tom Latham. 😹😹😹 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 18, 2023

Ishan Kishan giving Tom Latham taste of his own medicine on the very first ball😂😂

Hitting the bail with gloves deliberately lol#INDvNZ — ankit 🧣 (@bittwobit) January 18, 2023

#IndvNZ Hahahahahaha.... Ishan Kishan tried to tease Tom Latham here.. Latham was miles away from the wicket and Ishan Kishan hit the stumps by his own hands and appealed for hit wicket..



It went upstairs and it was clear that Latham was way way away from stumps... pic.twitter.com/vYedyMDmIa — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 18, 2023

Sunil Gavaskar speaks about Ishan Kishan's prank

Meanwhile, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar was on-air on Star Sports’ broadcast of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Hyderabad and was vocal about his feeling about Ishan’s prank on Latham. Gavaskar felt that it was okay for the Indian wicketkeeper to remove the bails, but he took it a step further by going for the appeal. As per the former India captain, Ishan shouldn’t have tried to make the umpire believe that it was a hit wicket.