Ishan Kishan Reveals Hilarious 'order' From 'Virat Bhai' As He Completed His Half-century

India on March 14, 2021, leveled the ongoing 5-match T20 series against England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad at 1-1. In the victory for India, Captain Virat Kohli and debutant Ishan Kishan destroyed the English bowling line-up and chased the target of 165 in 17.5 overs.

While Virat Kohli was the top scorer, it was debutant Ishan Kishan's explosive half-century which stole the show. Ishan Kishan played the knock of 56 runs off 32 balls with the help of five boundaries and four sixes. For his explosive innings, Ishan was also chosen as the player of the match.

Following this, Ishan also debuted at the famous Chahal TV. Chahal TV is an informal chat show conducted by India's leg-spinner Yuvendra Chahal. Chahal TV with Ishan Kishan was the first episode since lockdown.

Introducing Ishan Kishan to the viewers at Chahal TV, Yuzvendra revealed that he calls him by the name of 'Silky' and asked about his dream debut against England cricket team.

On this Ishan said, "For any youngster, it is a proud moment to represent his country and I was very happy that I got the chance."

'Talked to senior players before the match'

On being asked how he planned his innings when he went to bat in the second innings, Ishan Kishan said, "Before the match, I had a conversation with senior players like Virat Bhai, Hardik Bhai everyone had told to me only enjoy. And you (Chahal) gave me some tips that if I want to take time then take just play freely like you play in the IPL. So I just thought about that."

To reach his first half-century, Ishan Kishan smashed back to back sixes to English leg-spinner Adil Rashid however it was noted that the debutant did not raise his bat instantly. On being asked about this, Ishan Kishan revealed that he actually did not realise that he has reached his half-century.

"I wasn't sure if I had reached my fifty but when Virat Bhai said 'top innings' then I realised it. But I usually don't raise my bat after fifty, I show it one-two times. What happened was Virat Bhai's voice came from behind saying 'show your bat all-around the stadium, it is your first fifty, very good' then I showed my bat. I felt like it was an order, then I quickly raised my bat."

'Difficult to match Virat Kohli's level'

Ishan Kishan also talked about batting along-side skipper Virat Kohli. He said, "I was facing difficulties in matching his level because the energy he shows after scoring a boundary or running a double, I did not experience this before. But, I understood if you go this level what kind of body language you have to keep, these small things I learned from him."