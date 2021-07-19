Ishan Kishan Reveals Secret Behind His First Ball SIX And More As 'Chahal TV' Returns

Ishan Kishan is the new talk of the town following his fantastic knock against Sri Lanka team in the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI on Sunday. The 23-year-old was not only celebrating his birthday but was also making his ODI debut. He made it a memorable one by smashing 42-ball 59 to guide the team to victory. The Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman appeared on Chahal TV post teams victory and revealed the reason behind the first ball six.

Ishan Kishan reveals reason behind starting his ODI career with a six

Kishan started his T20I career with a boundary, however against Sri Lanka he hit the first ball of his ODI career for a six-over long-off. He became the first-ever Indian batsman to do so on ODI debut. During the conversation with Yuzvendra Chahal, the Jharkhand cricketer revealed about telling everyone back in the dressing-room that no matter where the ball is, he is going for it and that is exactly what he did.

Chahal TV returns - Ishan Kishan reveals the secret behind his first ball SIX and more 👌 👌



Some fun & cricket talks as @yuzi_chahal chats up with ODI debutant @ishankishan51 😎😎 - by @ameyatilak & @28anand



Full video 🎥 👇 #TeamIndia #SLvIND https://t.co/BWQJMur8zx pic.twitter.com/HtFGNyoHeI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2021

Post the victory Ishan Kishan took to Twitter and penned down his feelings on making his ODI debut. He wrote that wearing the Indian jersey was his dream which turned into reality. He even thanked the people who had supported him and even shared his goal for the future.

Speaking about his feeling after receiving his first cap, he said, "I am feeling proud that i am getting a chance to play for the country. I was cherishing the moment when i received my cap since i knew that my firends in the team wanted me to debut for India so i was feeling very supportive. After receiving the cap when all players came to congratulate me it was a very special feeling" (sic).

Team India sets new record post victory over Sri Lanka

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India started their Sri Lanka tour on a positive note winning the first ODI by seven wickets. The victory helped the team take 1-0 lead in the series as well as create a record in the process. India is now tied with Australia and Pakistan for the most ODI victories against a single opponent. India has won 92 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Sri Lanka, matching Australia and Pakistan, both of whom have won 92 ODIs against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, respectively.