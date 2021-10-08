Ishan Kishan Smashes Fifty Off Just 16 Balls; Fastest By A Mumbai Indians Batsman

The recent form of Ishan Kishan was suggesting that the Mumbai Indian's wicketkeeper could be dropped from the Indian side ahead of the T20 World Cup, but the player seems to have redeemed himself, first with a 25-ball 50 against Rajasthan Royals three days ago that helped his side achieve the target set by the Royals with 11.4 overs to spare, and now has slammed the fastest fifty by any Mumbai Indians batsman in the history of the IPL, overtaking his own record which he jointly held with Kieron Pollard.

Ahead of this fixture, the record for the fastest fifty by Ishan Kishan came against KKR in 17 balls, with Pollard's 17-ball fifty too coming against the same team. Today, Kishan rewrote history scripted by himself by crossing the benchmark within just 16 balls.

This form is great news for the Indian Cricket Team as Ishan Kishan is on fire right now, and has been slamming everything out of the park. However, the Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman was eventually dismissed for 84 runs by Umran Malik.

The player has managed only 24 runs in three innings in the ongoing UAE leg of IPL 2021 before Mumbai Indians dropped Ishan Kishan from their playing XI. Considering today's feat, it looks like the break has done the player really good, with him having scored two back-to-back fifties at the most crucial juncture.

As things stand, Mumbai Indians need a real miracle to make their playoffs dream come true. They came into this game having to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by a whopping margin of at least 170 runs, and it still does look out of reach, but the Mumbai-based franchise aren't willing to give up and will fight with all their might.

