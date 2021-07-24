Ishan Kishan Winks At Camera During Ind Vs SL ODI, Video Leaves Netizens In Splits | WATCH

After starring in his ODI debut, wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan's antics from behind the ropes went viral during the 3rd India vs Sri Lanka ODI on Friday. With youngsters such as Sanju Samson, Chetan Sakariya, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, and Nitish Rana making their debut in the already-won ODI series, Kishan who had already proved his mettle was asked to sit the final match out. However, this did not stop him from garnering all the attention once again. After the camera panned over him during the 28th over, Ishan Kishan maintained eye contact and winked at the camera. The youngster then wiggled his eyebrows, followed by a series of hilarious expressions.

Netizens react

Netizens could not keep calm over Ishan Kishan's hilarious facial expressions. Some even quoted the lyrics of the famous Bollywood song- 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' for him.

ISHAN KISHAN WINKING AT THE CAMERA I CANT — irene⁷ (@grrrtaehyung) July 23, 2021

Ishan kishan on camera 😭😭😭 — Kaushik (@mufc_Kaushik) July 23, 2021

Ishan Kishan akhiyon se goli maarey. 🤣 #INDvSL — Anurag Mallick (@anuragmallick51) July 23, 2021

Ishan Kishan can be the new brand ambassador for mx takatak🤣https://t.co/sHMNyb6MPp — Khushi🌻 (@khushhay) July 23, 2021

Ishan Kishan stars in ODI debut

Ishan Kishan became the talk of the town after he made an unforgettable ODI debut on his birthday in the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI on July 18. The 23-year-old made the day memorable by smashing 42-ball 59 to guide the team to victory. Post the victory Ishan Kishan took to Twitter and penned down his feelings on making his ODI debut. He wrote that wearing the Indian jersey was his dream which turned into reality. He also thanked the people who had supported him and even shared his goal for the future.

Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal about his feeling after receiving his first cap, he said, "I am feeling proud that i am getting a chance to play for the country. I was cherishing the moment when i received my cap since i knew that my firends in the team wanted me to debut for India so i was feeling very supportive. After receiving the cap when all players came to congratulate me it was a very special feeling".