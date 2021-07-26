Ishan Kishan's Lightning-fast Stumping Of SL Skipper Reminds Fans Of MS Dhoni; Watch

During the first T20I match on Sunday, July 25, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan pulled off a lightning-fast stumping to dismiss Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka. Kishan's stumping has wowed everyone, with some comparing his glovework to that of legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. Kishan's incredible speed with the glove assisted Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy in taking his maiden international wicket.

The dismissal took place in the 18th over, when Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan called in debutant Varun Chakravarthy to bowl. Chakravarthy had been bowling well up until that point but lacked a wicket-taking delivery. However, the mystery spinner returned and bowled a carrom ball to Shanaka, who came down with the intent of pushing it but missed and lost his balance, prompting Kishan to collect the ball and uproot the stumps as soon as he saw the Lankan captain lift his foot.

That Ishan Kishan's stumping reminded me of Dhoni's stumping in IPL 2018 CSK vs DC match. He had stumped Colin Ingram and Shreyas Iyer in the same way — Vipul Madkaikar (@vipul_madkaikar) July 25, 2021

Ishan Kishan's stumping made my day

He has really improved his Wicketkeeping. #SLvsIND — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 25, 2021

What a stumping from Ishan Kishan



2nd Dhoni on Field — Ayush Prajapati ✨ (@Ayush19061) July 25, 2021

What an amazing work behind the wickets by Ishan Kishan!

Great stumping 👏 #SLvIND — ＧＡＵＲＡＶ (@G_A_U_R_A_V) July 25, 2021

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I

India won the first T20I match comfortably as the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led bowling attack managed to dismiss the Sri Lankan batters out for just 126 runs in 18.3 overs. Chasing 165, Sri Lanka was looking good to finish the game at one stage, however, the Indians kept taking wickets in regular intervals to put the pressure back on the batting side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is also the vice-captain for the series, emerged as the leader of the pack as he picked a total of 4 wickets. Deepak Chahar carried his form from the last game and picked two wickets in the same over, including batsman Charith Asalanka, who had scored 44 off 26 balls and was looking in good touch.

The remaining bowlers picked one wicket each with Yuzvendra Chahal boasting the best economy rate amongst the bowling lot. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav provided India a solid start after Prithvi Shaw got out for a duck. While Dhawan scored 46 off 36 balls, Yadav hit his second T20I fifty off 34 balls. In the end, India won the match by 38 runs with 9 balls to spare.

Image: PTI