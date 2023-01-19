Ishan Kishan's Response To 'missed 3 ODI After 200' Leaves Rohit, Shubman In Splits; Watch

Shubman Gill’s double century against New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the three-match series was the biggest highlight of the series opener in Hyderabad. Gill hit 208 runs off just 149 balls and helped India amass a total of 349/8 in the first innings. The Men In Blue restricted the Kiwis to the score of 337 runs and claimed victory by 12 runs.

After the match, Team India captain Rohit Sharma spoke to Gill and another young double-centurion Ishan Kishan. Rohit and Ishan welcomed Shubman to the double-century club during the post-match interaction, which ended in a hilarious note. After listening to Shubman’s take on his 208-run knock, and light-hearted banter, Rohit mentioned that both players share a great comradery.

“Didn’t play three games after making a double century”

Rohit proceeded to make a comment about the fact that Ishan didn’t play three ODI games after smashing his double-century, which drew a hilarious reaction from the young wicketkeeper-batter. “Ishan, man you didn’t play three games after making a double century,” Rohit said. In response, Kishan answered, “Captain toh ap the. (You were the captain!).

Shubman and Rohit had a tough time controlling themselves and burst out in laughter upon listening to the reply. It is pertinent to mention that Kishan smashed 210 runs off 131 balls against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on December 10 in his final international appearance of 2022. He was then left out of the playing XI for the three-ODI series against Sri Lanka, which became a major taking point for the cricket community.

Shubman Gill shakes up record books with double century in IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Coming back to the match, Shubman Gill became the youngest cricketer to score a double century in men’s ODIs with his knock. At the age of 23 years and 132 days, Shubman surpassed Ishan Kishan in the record books, who was 24 years and 145 days old on December 10. Shubman became the fifth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan to achieve the feat of registering a double century in the 50-over format.

With the victory, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. Cricketing action now shifts to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur for the second ODI on January 21. The series is scheduled to conclude on January 24 in Indore.