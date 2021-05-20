Ishant Sharma Comically Responds To Pratima Singh's Typical Husband-wife Joke Online

With IPL 2021 suspended for the time being, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma is spending some quality time with his family at his home in Delhi. It has just been a few days since the veteran speedster has returned home, however, it seems like Ishant Sharma's wife, Pratima Singh has already had enough of being at home. On Wednesday, Pratima Singh took to Instagram and cracked a typical husband-wife joke.

Ishant Sharma wife Pratima makes fun of the cricketer by comparing him to calamities

Pratima amusingly likened Ishant Sharma to a disaster and wrote that in the sky there's Cyclone Tauktae, on the ground, there's COVID-19, in the sea there's Cyclone and at home, there's her husband. She quipped that despite all of the aforementioned things, the Aarogya Setu app says "You're safe". Pratima's Instagram story left fans in splits.

Ishant Sharma also funnily responded to his wife's Instagram story. The speedster who is rather vocal on the field was found at a loss of words here as he decided to respond with just an emoticon. Ishant responded with a 'Face with Rolling Eyes' emoticon to the Cyclone Tauktae-related joke.

Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma is an instrumental part of the India squad for WTC Final. He is the most experienced bowler in the Indian bowling group and India's chances of winning the WTC final will be heavily reliant on his performance in the game. The WTC final will be played between Indian and New Zealand at The Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22. The winner of the high-voltage encounter will be crowned the winners of the maiden World Test Championship.

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance).

SOURCE: PRATIMA SINGH INSTAGRAM