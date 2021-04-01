Ishant Sharma Reveals Mindboggling Concept That Virat Kohli Introduced In The Indian Team

There has been an added focus on the fitness of the players in the Indian cricket team in the modern area. Along with the skill set of the cricketers, their fitness has also become a key parameter in their selection. India's veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma recently mentioned how Virat Kohli was instrumental in raising the bar when it comes to the overall fitness of the players. The lanky pacer also reveals how Kohli introduced the concept of 'fat percentage' in the team which was unheard of in the team before the star batter took over.

Ishant Sharma reveals how Virat Kohli introduced the concept of 'fat percentage'

Ishant Sharma has established himself as a mainstay in the Indian cricket team when it comes to the longer format. The seasoned campaigner has over the years played under several captains. In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, the speedster pointed out how Virat Kohli promoted the importance of fat percentage in the body amongst the team. He also mentioned that there were no discussions on the topic before Kohli became captain and put emphasis on it.

Ishant Sharma revealed that while the sole focus was on an individual's skills in the past, in recent times a significant importance is also provided on his overall fitness. He also highlighted the fact that Kohli's miraculous transformation has changed the dynamics of Indian cricket. Sharma also opined that a diet of a player is also of utmost importance, as it helps in maintaining energy on the field.

