ISL Vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 13th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020 season will be played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. The ISL vs PES live match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 29. The ISL vs PES live match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here is our ISL vs PES Dream11 Team and ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing season of Pakistan Super League is the fifth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 domestic competition. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from February 20 till March 22. 34 matches will be played across four different venues of Pakistan in a double round-robin and playoffs format.

Islamabad United are currently placed third on the points table with two wins out of their four matches. Similarly, Peshawar Zalmi have also registered two wins out of four matches. However, they are placed fourth on the table due to a slightly inferior net run-rate. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top picks from squads

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: ISL Squad

Luke Ronchi (w), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Shadab Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Dale Steyn, Zafar Gohar, Hussain Talat, Philip Salt, Saif Badar, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed.

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: PES Squad

Kamran Akmal, Tom Banton (w), Hasan Ali, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Daren Sammy (c), Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: ISL vs PES Dream11 Team

Here is the ISL vs PES Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Luke Ronchi

All-rounder – Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Lewis Gregory

Batsmen – Kamran Akmal (vc), Tom Banton, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Musa, Hasan Ali

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: ISL vs PES match prediction

Islamabad United start off as favourites to win the clash.

Please note that the above ISL vs PES Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The ISL vs PES Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand