'It was not an easy wicket to bat on': Vikram Rathour showers praises on two batsman

Indian team have showed a dominating batting display against West Indies in the 1st Test at Dominica. After a commanding bowling performance, the visitors followed it up with a superlative batting display as they declared their 1st innings at 421 runs with the loss of 5 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant knock of 171 runs in his debut Test. Rohit Sharma raked up another 100 to his tally.

3 things you need to know

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test cricket debut

The second Test is scheduled to take place at Port of Spain

This is India's first Test since their WTC final defeat against Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma had an excellent first innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal was brilliant throughout the IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals and the youngster is expected to lead the crop of next-generation players. He never looked in trouble throughout the innings and has also been named in the squad for the upcoming Asian Games. Rohit took time to settle in as he now hit his second Test ton this year after the series against Australia earlier this year.

Vikram Rathour showered praises on Indian openers

India batting coach Vikram Rathour appreciated both players for encountering the difficult surface with ease. He claimed the pitch was not easy to bat on and both the players showed enough maturity to hold on to their guard very well.

"We have had a good game so far. We lost the toss but our bowlers did well on this surface which has looked good for batting. The batters have then stepped up.

"It was not an easy wicket to bat on. The ball was holding a bit and the outfield is heavy. Credit to Jaiswal for adapting to the conditions. Rohit was very good as well. He adapted to the conditions very well.

"The most important thing while batting on these surfaces is decision-making. What shots to play after adapting to the conditions. We haven't thought about the declaration yet."

India are scheduled to play a two match Test series followed up by a three match ODI and a five match T20I series