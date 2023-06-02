'It Was Over The Top': Australian Legend Ridicules Steve Smith And His Style Of Play

In the last decade, Steve Smith has emerged as one of the finest Test players of all time. The Aussie batsman has proven to be the epitome of consistency and made runs all over the world. Despite being ever-brilliant, there is one aspect of his game that former Australian captain Allan Border deems unnecessary and unlike the style of play that Australia endorse.

Allan Border recalls the Border-Gavaskar series 2023, which culminated earlier in the year, and highlights how during his innings Steve Smith used to appreciate a good ball bowled by a spinner by showcasing 'Thumbs Up'. As per Border, there are better ways to exhibit friendly rivalry, and Smith's way does not fall under that category. Rather he terms Smith's act as "ridiculous".

Allan Border tears into Steve Smith ahead of the WTC 2023 Final

While talking to Code Sports, the Australian batting great brought forward the Aussie style of play and completely rejected Steve Smith's way of displaying the sportsman spirit. Here's what Allan Border said.

"You can have that friendly rivalry without being excessive, like Smith... in India, whenever he got a good ball, he gave a thumbs up. I thought that was a bit over the top. You are in a contest out there. I'd be playing with a harder edge. We [Aussies] play a certain style of cricket. Hard, but fair cricket."

Smith is slated to be a key member of the Australian squad in the WTC Final against India. The WTC final will start from June 7, 2023. The venue of the match is The Oval.

India vs Australia: WTC Final Squads

Australia squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

India squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav