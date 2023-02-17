The Indian Premier League schedule for the 2023 season has been released as defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match on 31st March at 7:30 PM IST. 70 matches are to be played in a span of almost two months which also includes 18 doubleheaders. 12 venues are to be used this time as all teams are to play seven home and seven away matches in this cricketing extravaganza. The league stage concludes on 21st May.

The first five matches are as followed:

CSK Vs GT - 31st March.

PBKS Vs KKR - 1st April.

LSG Vs DC - 1st April.

SRH Vs RR - 2nd April.

RCB Vs MI - 2nd April.

Here's the full schedule of IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Full details

The tournament is back at its original home format as each side will now be facing other teams once on their home turf with the other being at the away venue.

Teams have been divided into two groups as each group contains five franchises.

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B: Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans.

Apart from the 10 regular venues two new stadiums have been added as Guawahati and Mohali will now feature among the regular IPL stadiums. Covid did interrupt the tournament back in 2021 and BCCI had to reschedule the second half of the IPL in UAE.

With the danger of the pandemic not looming severely, it could be expected the tournament will get back his original charm back as supporters will throng to the stadiums in large numbers.

Last season, Gujarat Titans lifted the title in their inaugural campaign as the Hardik Pandya-led side got the better of Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. The final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 28th May.