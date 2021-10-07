J&K Pacer Umran Malik Credits THIS Former Indian Star Player For Sensational Rise In IPL

Jammu & Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik has created a buzz across the world ever since making his debut in the Indian Premier League 2021 edition. Malik has managed to impress one and all with his fast-paced bowling by consistently delivering in the 140s and 150s. Malik made it to the record books in just the second IPL game of his career. Malik, on Wednesday, October 6, became the fastest bowler in the ongoing edition of the IPL as he clicked 152.95 kmph for his fourth delivery of the 9th over to RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal.

After the match, Malik spoke to his teammate and Team India veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar about his rise in Indian cricket and also how former star cricketer Irfan Pathan play a monumental role in his career.

"From the beginning, I was into fast bowling. When I played tennis ball cricket back home, I used to bowl fast there as well. I was the fastest of all. We used to play one-over matches and I used to bowl fast yorkers. I started bowling from leather balls in 2018 during the U-19 trials, where the selectors saw me. I was bowling in joggers and didn't know about spikes until then. One of my friends gave me his spikes and I then came into the U-19 team. Then I played U-23 the next year and then I also played Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali," Malik said while speaking to Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the match.

"I thank the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for giving me an opportunity, first as a net bowler and then in the main squad as well. Rajan Sir in Jammu helped me a lot. [Irfan] Pathan bhai came and he also taught me many things. He came and highlighted the areas where I can make improvements. Rest, me and [Abdul] Samad practice a lot together and he tells where can I improve," Malik added.

Umran Malik in IPL 2021

Umran Malik made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last week and immediately rose to fame by becoming the first Indian speedster to click 150kmph in the ongoing edition of the IPL. In his second game against RCB, Malik surpassed Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) bowler Lockie Ferguson to register the fastest delivery of the season. Prior to making his IPL debut, Malik had played just 1 First-Class game and 1 T20 match for his home side Jammu & Kashmir.

Malik played an instrumental role in his side's thrilling victory last night, where he finished as SRH's most economical bowler. As far as the match is concerned, SRH beat RCB by 4 runs. Williamson was adjudged the player of the match for his amazing performance with the bat and on the field.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI