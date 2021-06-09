James Anderson All-set To Break Alastair Cook's Historic Test Record For England

England pacer James Anderson is on the verge of breaking former English skipper Alastair Cook's historic Test record for England. When Anderson appeared in the first Test against New Zealand, he equalled Cook's record of playing most Test matches for England. Both Anderson and Cook have played 161 Test matches each, which is the most for any English player in the history of the game. Anderson is likely to surpass Cook in the upcoming second Test against New Zealand, where if he plays, it will be his 162nd Test match for his country.

Anderson has played 161 Test matches since his debut in 2002 against Zimbabwe. As of June 2021, Anderson is the 4th-ranked Test bowler in the world and the only English player to feature in the top-5 of ICC Test bowling rankings. Anderson averages 26.46 in Test cricket. The English pacer has also played 194 ODI matches for his country and has taken 269 wickets at an average of 29.22. Last year, Anderson became the first fast bowler in the world to reach 600 wickets in Test cricket.

England vs New Zealand

In the first Test match against New Zealand, Anderson picked up a total of two wickets. The 38-year-old picked up the wickets in the first innings of the match and went wicket-less in the second innings. Although it was a milestone match for Anderson, debutant Ollie Robinson took the limelight for England as he scalped 7 wickets in both innings combined - 4 wickets in the first and 3 in the second. The hosts struggled to restrict New Zealand batters in the first innings and conceived 378 runs.

In reply, England batsmen could manage just 275 runs in their first innings as they fell short with a lead of more than 100 runs. The Kiwis posted 169 runs in the second innings and declared the game in hope that their bowlers would bowl out England batters before the end of play on Day 5. However, the Joe Root-led side stood their ground and gave away just 3 wickets forcing the match to end in a draw. England had scored 170/3 before the game ended on Day 5.

