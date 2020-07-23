James Anderson And Jofra Archer Return As Eng Announce Squad For The Third Test Against WI

England have announced their squad for the third and final Test match against the West Indies that will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. Meanwhile, star pacers James Anderson and Jofra Archer make a comeback into the team. Anderson was rested for the previous Test match whereas, Archer was banned from the previous Test for violating the team's bio-secure protocol and he was also fined an undisclosed amount by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The hosts had registered a fantastic 113-run win in the previous contest at the Old Trafford in Manchester to level the three-match series 1-1.

Here is the English squad for the final Test against WI:

Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley , Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Joe Root would be leading the English side and they will be relieved that neither star all-rounder Ben Stokes nor opener Dominic Sibley have been rested for this series decider. Head coach Chris Silverwood had earlier hinted that Stokes might be rested for this contest despite his heroics in the previous Test.The southpaw had played an instrumental role at Manchester as he scored 176 in the first innings and then went on to score an unbeaten quickfire 78 in the second.

At the same time, the hosts will also have a full-strength bowling line-up which will be boosted by the likes of Stuard Broad and Mark Wood. Wood was also rested for the previous Test. Frontline bowler Chris Woakes is also a part of the setup as well.



Winner takes it all

After the Windies had drawn the first blood at Southampton, a spirited English side settled the score in the following Test at the Old Trafford. It now remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the series-decider or whether both teams will have to share the trophy in case the contest ends in a stalemate.

