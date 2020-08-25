James Anderson Becomes The First Pace Bowler To Take 600 Scalps In International Cricket

James Anderson creates history as he registered his 600th Test wicket in the series-deciding third and final Test match against Pakistan at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. He is the only pacer to pick up 600 wickets in international cricket i.e. including Tests and One Day Internationals. Jimmy now becomes the fourth-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket after the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), and, Anil Kumble (619) respectively. While Muralitharan was an off-spinner, his counterparts Warne and Kumble were leggies.

Anderson could have easily reached the milestone but earlier in the first innings few catches were dropped off his bowling. Even in the second innings, opening batsman Abid Ali got a much-needed lifeline off the Test specialist's bowling when Jos Buttler dropped a sitter behind the stumps. He eventually went on to score a 162-ball 42.

The 38-year old had registered his 29th five-wicket haul in the game's longest format during the first innings. He finished with figures of 5/56 at an economy rate of 2.43.

The Moment of Glory

The veteran Test specialist achieved this feat by getting rid of Pakistani Test skipper Azhar Ali on Day 5. It happened in the 62nd over of Pak's second innings.

On the second delivery, Anderson bowled one around off stump as the batsman was completely taken by surprise and was carried away by the extra bounce and before he could react, it was too late as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the hands of Ali's opposite number Joe Root who took a regulation catch at the first slip.

There was a lot of delight in the English team and Jimmy was seen waving his arms to the empty stadium after having reached the milestone.

Initially, it appeared that the speesdster will have to wait another day for getting there due to rain playing a spoilsport on Day 5. However, he can now heave a sigh of relief as his was able to reach the milestone of 600 Test scalps.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

