James Anderson keeps place as England unchanged for final Ashes test against Australia

England announced an unchanged team on Wednesday to play Australia in the fifth and final Ashes test at the Oval. England record wicket-taker James Anderson, who turns 41 on the fourth day, retains his place in the side despite a disappointing series so far while pacer Mark Wood and all-rounder Chris Woakes have both been passed fit.

The fifth test starts Thursday. Australia takes a 2-1 lead into the match and has already retained the urn but England is looking to level the series after the final-day washout at Old Trafford in the drawn fourth test.

Captain Stokes lavishes praise on Jimmy Anderson

“Jimmy Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game,” England captain Ben Stokes said. “He’s not had the impact and the wickets he’d have liked to in this series, he’s come under a bit of flak, but he’s a quality performer.” Australia arrived in south London with an insurmountable lead as holder of the Ashes, but a similar scenario in 2019 saw the team come unstuck in the final test and forced to settle for a drawn series.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has said his team is determined to win the series outright. The tourists have not won an Ashes series in England since 2001 so there is plenty on the line despite the disappointment of last weekend’s wet weather.

England's final playing XI for the 5th Ashes Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.