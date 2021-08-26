Veteran England pacer James Anderson was once again impressive with the ball as he bagged the wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli yet another time while running through India’s batting order on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley. Team India were bundled out for a paltry 78 wuns in their first innings, with Anderson picking up the first three wickets, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli. The 39-year-old England pacer was visibly elated, especially after their war of words in the Lord’s Test match last week.

Virat Kohli becomes Anderson's bunny

James Anderson and Virat Kohli were involved in a heated exchange during the second Test between England & India Test, with their scuffle dominating headlines as they walked onto the field for Day 1 of the Headingley Test. The Indian captain walked in with his team in a precarious position having lost both KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara early. Kohli tried settling in and played cautiously as pacers Anderson and Ollie Robinson hit the right lengths to keep run-scoring at bay.

Soon, James Anderson earned his reward as Virat Kohli attempted a straight drive, only to edge it to Jos Buttler behind the stumps. It was the seventh time that the England pacer had got the better of the Indian captain, and the 39-year-old was visibly delighted, scalping his arch-rival. Anderson roared in delight and was pumped, and the Headingley crowd got behind his back as Kohli cut a sorry figure as he walked back to the pavilion. Here’s the James Anderson celebration video:

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1

India were reduced to 21/3 before they eventually were bowled out for just 78 on the first morning of the third Test. Barring Rohit Sharma’s resilience, none of the Indian batsmen got going as the English pacers shared the spoils, handing India their worst total batting first against England. Anderson finished with figures of 3/6 in his 10 overs and was the best bowler of the day, picking up the scalps of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

It looked like India too will come hard, with fans expecting India's bowling lineup to run through's England's out of form batting line-up but rather in response, Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed scored runs at ease, each scoring half-centuries. The duo put on 120 for the opening stand, ending their dreadful run with the bat, as the hosts ended the day with a 42-run lead and all 10 wickets in hand.

Image: AP