James Anderson Net Worth 2021, Stats And Glorious England Career

England cricketer James Anderson is arguably the best seamer to have played Test cricket. The Englishman is the pacer with the most number of wickets in the purest format of the game. James Anderson England career has been phenomenal and at the age of 38, the veteran quick is going strong for his country by defying all odds and is still looking sharp as ever with his lethal swing bowling.

Anderson created yet another record on Thursday when he took the field for the second England vs New Zealand Test at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Anderson, who featured in his 162nd Test match, overtook his former teammate and close pal Alastair Cook (161) to become the player with the most Test caps for England. The speedster who has grabbed 616 Test wickets is set to break another major record as he needs just four more wickets to go past legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble's tally of 619 wickets. Let's take a look at the James Anderson net worth 2021 and other details.

James Anderson net worth 2021

According to reckontalk.com, the James Anderson net worth is estimated to be US$8.2 million (i.e. approximately ₹60 crore). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as an active cricket player. The James Anderson net worth also constitutes his earnings from his endorsement deals for various brands. According to Sports Ekz, Anderson's current England salary stands at ₹7 crore per year.

James Anderson stats and glorious England career

Anderson has had a stellar cricketing career till now and the veteran isn't showing any signs of slowing down. The right-arm pacer became the first fast bowler to reach the landmark of 600 Test wickets. The experienced campaigner has bowled several match-winning spells for his country, and the James Anderson stats are a testament to his outstanding bowling prowess.

The player has featured in 162 Test matches for the England side and has 616 wickets to his name in the longer format. The bowler has 30 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket for England. The James Anderson England career stats in limited-overs formats make for a decent read as well. He has played 194 ODIs and 19 T20Is where he has picked 269 and 18 wickets respectively. It is worth mentioning that Anderson played his last ODI in 2015 and last T20I in 2009.

6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets for Jimmy Anderson 🎉🎉🎉



He becomes the first fast bowler to ever reach the mark!#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/QCaEzxm4NS — ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2020

James Anderson IPL

The veteran pacer's skills with red ball are unquestionable but he didn't have a similar kind of success with white-ball which is why James Anderson IPL career didn't take off. Moreover, Anderson is effective in swing-friendly conditions, something which lacks in India. As a result, Anderson hasn't been able to build a career in the IPL.

James Anderson wife

James Anderson wife Daniella Lloyd is a model by profession. The duo met each other in 2004 at a nightclub in London and hit it off immediately. While it was a case of love at first sight for both, it was Daniella Lloyd who eventually took the relationship further. The couple dated for a couple of years before Anderson popped the question in 2006 in South Africa and subsequently, they got married. According to multiple media reports, the James Anderson house is located in Burnley where he lives along with his family in a lavish abode. The couple has two children together, Ruby Luxe Anderson and Lola Rose.

