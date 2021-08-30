James Anderson To Retire At End Of India Series? Here's What Steve Harmison Thinks

English cricketer James Anderson is expected to announce his retirement after the last Test against India at Old Trafford, according to former England pacer Steve Harmison. With the Ashes series still in doubt and the final Test against India being played at Anderson's home stadium, Harmison told talkSPORT that it would be the ideal time for the English fast bowler to declare his retirement from all forms of cricket. Harmison also stated that Anderson would look at it and think 'it couldn't get any better than to finish my career by knocking Virat Kohli over from the end which is named after me'.

"I've got a funny feeling, I don't know what it is, but I really have got a funny feeling that Jimmy Anderson will retire at the end of Old Trafford. I don't think the Ashes will either go ahead or go ahead in such a way and I think Jimmy might just look at this and go 'you know what, if I go to The Oval and bowl well and then I've got Old Trafford at the end, my illustrious career couldn't get any better than to finish by knocking Virat Kohli over from the end I bowl at, which is named after me, and there's potentially no Ashes in six months time," Harmison told the talkSPORT cricket podcast.

Anderson, on the other hand, has shown no indication that he plans to retire from cricket anytime soon. Anderson has stated that he intends to continue bowling until he is physically fit and accurate. The 39-year-old recently became the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after surpassing India's Anil Kumble on the list. He also became the first pacer to enter the list of the top three highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. Anderson with a total of 630 wickets in his name, also became the first cricketer to take 400 Test wickets in England after he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane in the third Test match against India on Saturday.

India vs England Tests

As far as the Test series between India and England is concerned, the five-match encounter is currently levelled at 1-1 after the hosts made a stunning comeback in the third Test to win the game by an innings and 76 runs. Both sides will now clash in the fourth Test match, on Thursday, at The Oval. The fifth and final Test match is slated to take place between September 10 and September 14 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

(Image Credits: AP)