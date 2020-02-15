Jani Helps Saurashtra Snatch Three Points Vs TN Before Ranji Quarters

Lower-order batsman Chirag Jani's unbeaten 124 helped Saurashtra grab three points, courtesy the first-innings lead, in their drawn Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game against Tamil Nadu here on Saturday. Jani's knock would come as a boost for Saurashtra, as they overhauled Tamil Nadu mammoth first innings total of 424. Arpit Vasavada too scored a valiant 132.

But the final day of the match belonged to Jani, who hammered 10 fours and two other hits over the fence. Saurashtra had began the day at 346/6 and needed to get past 424 for three points. Vasavada was run out by Abhinav Mukund and TN also removed Dharmendrasinh Jadeja cheaply on 4 with the hosts at 368/8, needed another 57 runs to overhaul TNs first-innings total. Then, Jani found an able allay in captain Jaydev Unadkat (40) as the two added crucial 74-runs for the ninth wicket.

Their partnership helped the hosts take the first-innings lead and take three points. The match was eventually declared as drawn, bringing the curtains on Tamil Nadu's moderate season. The home team finished its season from Group B with 31 points thanks to three wins and four draws with one loss. Tamil Nadu which started the 2019-20 season with two straight defeats at home to Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh recovered to an extent to end with two wins and 20 points.

Saurashtra will most likely play Andhra Pradesh in the quarter-final. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh denied Mumbai an outright win with Aditya Srivastava striking an unbeaten 130. The game had little consequence as both teams were already out of the tournament. Mumbai also could not end their season on a winning note. This has been the second season when the domestic giants have failed to make the knockouts. Himachal Pradesh finished their Ranji season with a 386-run win against Uttar Pradesh. This was a consolation win for Himachal as it was already out of the tournament. The league stage of Ranji also finished on Saturday and the quarter-finals will be played from February 20.

