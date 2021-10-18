'Jarvo 69' Breaches Security Again, Invades Pitch During NFL Match In London; Watch

Daniel Jarvis, popularly known as Jarvo 69, has once again garnered the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Jarvo, who invaded the cricket pitch multiple times during the Test series between India and England last month, was seen breaching security at yet another sporting event on Sunday, October 17. Jarvo infiltrated a football ground during an NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins in London. The breach caused match officials to halt the game for a while before Jarvo was taken off the field by the stadium security.

The incident occurred at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the game between the Jaguars and the Dolphins was taking place. Jarvo was seen invading the ground in Jaguars jersey with the famous No. 69 imprinted on the back of his shirt. The incident caught the attention of several social media users, who reacted to Jarvo's latest prank.

Random guy on the field at the London game dapping players up in a Jaguars jersey pic.twitter.com/FP2kF13Tnt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2021

That’s ‘Jarvo 69’ of the Indian Cricket Team — skip (@SkipParsotam) October 17, 2021

He is probably JARVO 69 he did enter field during cricket match between India vs England multiple time pic.twitter.com/nMD8e3z2iB — Akshay Pingal 🇮🇳 (@PingalAkshay) October 17, 2021

Jarvo invades cricket pitch

During the second Test match between India and England, the same individual had broken security at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground. Jarvo was seen walking alongside the Indian players as they returned to the field after a tea break, telling them to take their positions. Jarvo then breached the security at the Headingley Stadium, where the third Test match between India and England was taking place. Jarvo went in wearing the Indian Test Jersey and took the crease ahead of Virat Kohli when Rohit Sharma lost his wicket and was heading back to the pavilion.

The final nail in the coffin came during the fourth Test match when Jarvo infiltrated the cricket pitch yet again. He came in running with a ball to bowl at one of the English batters before colliding with England batsman Jonny Bairstow, who was standing at the non-striker's end at the moment. Jarvo was not only taken off the field but was also arrested by the police on charges of assault. That was the last time when Jarvo played a prank at a sporting event before last night's incident in London.

Image: Twitter/@DaveyHopp