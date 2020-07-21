Jason Holder Brutally Trolled, Reminded Of Tim Paine After 3 Top DRS Blunders Vs England

England beat West Indies by 113 runs to win the second Test of the three-match series. The England vs West Indies series is now interestingly poised at 1-1 with the series decider to be played in Old Trafford, Manchester starting July 24. The hosts put up a complete performance after their loss in the first Test at Southampton.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad's 3-wicket spell in 14 balls on his comeback that rattled WI; watch video

England vs West Indies: Twitterati troll Jason Holder for taking bizarre reviews to waste time

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who is probably in the form of his life, contributed with both bat and ball to guide his team home on the final day of the second Test. West Indies needed to bat out 85 overs to salvage a draw and retain the Wisden Trophy. However, the Caribbean outfit were bowled out for 198 with 14.5 overs and one hour of play left to be played.

Ben Stokes, who scored 176 in the first innings, delivered the good for his team yet again in the second innings as he remained unbeaten on 78 off 57 with four fours and three sixes. However, on the other hand, Ben Stokes’ contemporary and West Indies skipper Jason Holder was criticised for his bizarre reviews on Day 5 at Old Trafford.

West Indies were desperate for a breakthrough which reflected in their skipper's decision to go for reviews without giving a second thought. In fact, some fans even claimed that West Indies were only aiming to waste some time by taking those reviews, basically what could be termed as 'gamesmanship'.

Jason Holder took the first review in the 15th over off his own bowling when he thought he had trapped Ben Stokes in front of the wicket. It was clear that the ball hadn't pitched in line. When it was referred to the third umpire, it was clear that the ball had pitched outside the line by a country mile.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar's prediction of Stuart Broad making a difference in 2nd Test comes true

Subsequently, in the next over bowled by Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder took the second review and even this time the ball tracker showed that the ball was pitching outside leg. Looking at Jason Holder taking back-to-back bizarre referrals, fans accused the Caribbean side of time-wasting. Even the commentators couldn't stop laughing after witnessing the horror LBW reviews.

West Indies didn't learn from the earlier errors as they took it again in the 17th over bowled by Jason Holder. Once again Jason Holder thought that batsman Ollie Pope was LBW after he tried to flick the ball but ended up missing it. However, upon being referred to the umpire it was apparent that there was an inside edge.

Jason Holder and his troops were spot-on with reviews in the first Test. However, they were criticised for their antics on the final day of the second Test. Netizens started comparing Jason Holder to Australia's Test captain Tim Paine, who is also known fo his bizarre DRS calls. Tim Paine was also held responsible in a similar manner for Australia's defeat to England in Headingley last year, in which Ben Stokes starred ironically as well. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Haha I think that’s the worst review I’ve ever seen in cricket from Jason Holder there 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NKrFJp4iFr — Jon Bell (@jonbell84) July 20, 2020

Jason Holder making Tim Paine proud with two splendid reviews! 🤦‍♂️🏏 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/DgEZIu3iO9 — James (@Surreycricfan) July 20, 2020

Excellent review from Jason Holder there (about a metre outside leg) - Day 5 time wasting at its finest. — Angus Oliver (@angusoliver) July 20, 2020

ALSO READ | Tim Paine says the current Australian team will pose stiff challenge for India Down Under

The ball was clearing pitching way outside and it hit Ben Stokes on thighs, still Jason Holder took the review. Umpire and commentators were laughing too after this strange review. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 20, 2020

Another inexplicable review to waste time. I am a huge fan of Jason Holder. But this is poor form. — Ben Long (@LongyWTID) July 20, 2020

Jason Holder is arguably the best player in world cricket right now. But he will never do anything better than review purely so we can all watch Ben Stokes cop it in the cock. #ENGvWI — Matt Bellotti (@MCMattSally) July 20, 2020

I imagine this is Richard Kettlebrough reaction every time Jason Holder goes for a review... pic.twitter.com/G2EugURA5m — Pilkz. (@PolkyPls) July 20, 2020

ALSO READ | Tim Paine: Andrew Flintoff mocks Australian captain for 'soiling himself' in 2019 Ashes

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/SURREYCRICFAN