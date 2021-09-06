Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer To Claim 100 Test Wickets; Beats Kapil Dev

Jasprit Bumrah on Monday became the fastest Indian pacer to clinch 100 wickets in Test cricket as he dismissed England batsman Ollie Pope in the 65th over of the ongoing fourth Test match. Bumrah has taken 24 matches to complete his 100 wickets in Tests, one fewer than former India skipper Kapil Dev, who reached his 100th Test wicket in his 25th game. Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Shami are third and fourth on the list as they took their 100th wicket in their 28th and 29th match, respectively.

Bumrah looked riled up after picking up his 100th Test wicket as soon after he clean bowled Jonny Bairstow to claim his 101st wicket in the longest format of the game. When it comes to the fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in Tests, spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin takes the top spot as he reached the milestone in just 18 matches. Former England cricketer George Lohmann is the quickest player in the world to reach 100 wickets in Tests as he completed the feat in just 16 matches.

India vs England 4th Test

The play on day 5 started in England's favour as their openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed looked in good shape to notch a big partnership. However, Shardul Thakur, the star performer from Day 4, came in and provided India with the much-needed breakthrough by picking up Burns just after his half-century. India picked another wicket before the lunch break as Indian fielders effected a brilliant run-out to send Dawid Malan back to the pavilion for just 5 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja gave India some hope after he removed Hameed after lunch for 63 runs. Jasprit Bumrah came in picked two quick wickets of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow to drift England miles away from winning the match. Jadeja pitched in again and managed to dismiss England vice-captain Moeen Ali for a duck. England is currently trailing by 219 runs and needs to survive 50 more overs to manage a draw, while India needs 4 wickets to win the game.

Image Credits: PTI