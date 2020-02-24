Jasprit Bumrah Credits Former Mumbai Indians Coach For His Success; Find Out Why

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the go-to man with the new ball credited former Mumbai Indians (MI) coach John Wright for his success in international cricket. Bumrah, who made his breakthrough in the IPL, playing for Mumbai Indians has undoubtedly turned into a world-class bowler.

Speaking to a news daily, the 26-year-old lad from Gujarat has credited John Wright and stated that Wright spotted him back in 2013 when he was playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match versus Gujarat. After watching the speedster, Wright asked the then Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel about the youngster.

Bumrah asserted that he did not believe when Patel told him about this, as the pacer was just 19 back then, and had only played a few domestic matches. In 2013, Bumrah turned out for the Mumbai Indians and joined the long list of Indian players who made their breakthrough at IPL and went on to play for Team India.

Furthermore, the pacer lauded Wright's ability to recognise young talent and said that the latter helped him with fitness and bowling skills, asserting that to be the reason for his achievements. Bumrah also added that he remains in touch with Wright, and consistently keeps asking for advices.

Since making his debut, Bumrah has picked 104 ODI wickets, 62 Test wickets and 59 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah reveals MS Dhoni's 'short & simple' advice

Jasprit Bumrah has revealed former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's advice to him just before his debut against Australia in 2016. Speaking to a cricket news website, Bumrah accounted the moments before the match where he was uncertain if he would even play the match and that is when head coach Ravi Shastri came to him to tell him that he would be in the playing eleven just before the toss.

Remembering MSD's wise words, the speedster said, "I was scared at that time. I was nervous a bit, so I thought, like how it is normal in a match, the senior players will help me through it, but nobody came up to me, nobody said anything. I thought something will come up, some instruction. Nothing. No one came up to me or said anything."

"The warm-up finished, the toss was done, everything was ready. Nobody is coming up and saying anything to me. I thought, okay fine, again I'll use that advice and just treat it as a normal game. Just before going in, MS came up to me and said, 'Just be yourself and enjoy.' and I said to myself that it is a bit less than I expected, but it was good," Bumrah added.

