Jasprit Bumrah Delights Indian Fans With 55* In Warmup Game Despite 2.9 Test Average

Indian batsmen struggled their way to 123-9 on the opening day of their second warm-up game against Australia A on Friday, December 11 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After winning the toss and batting first, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill scored quick-fire 40s at the top of the order. However, their dismissals triggered a massive batting collapse, with Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha all departing for single-digit scores. Much to the surprise of Indian fans, speedster Jasprit Bumrah came to their rescue as he clobbered his way to his maiden first-class fifty.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Would Not Be Surprised If Tests Against India Get A Little Fiery: Cummins

Australia A vs India live updates: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj partnership takes India to 194

At 123-9, India’s speed veteran Jasprit Bumrah was joined at the crease by fellow pacer and No.11 batsman Mohammed Siraj. Interestingly, the two cricketers defied all statistical odds and extended India’s total to 194 with their 71-run 10th wicket stand. Bumrah himself scored 55 runs from just 57 balls to notch up his maiden first-class fifty. On the other hand, Siraj scored 22 runs from 34 balls before giving his wicket away to Mitchell Swepson.

Prior to Jasprit Bumrah’s unbeaten 55-run knock, he held a first-class average of just 7.6. Moreover, his Test batting average was even worse at 2.9. Here is a look at some of the best bits from his innings against Australia A on Day 1.

Jasprit Bumrah - Test batting average of 2.9 - is smoking them out there!



Watch the free live stream of #AUSAvIND here: https://t.co/7h4rdQDzHV pic.twitter.com/xbDt6XAiH1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2020

Also Read | India Vs Australia: In 2nd Warm-Up Game, Vihari The Extra Batsman & Kuldeep As Extra Spinner In Focus

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Skips Pink-ball Warm-up Game, India Opt To Bat

A look into Jasprit Bumrah career stats

His batting statistics aside, the Jasprit Bumrah career stats with the ball in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Across 14 Tests, he has collected 68 wickets with five five-wicket hauls. In limited-overs matches, Bumrah has bagged 108 wickets in 67 ODIs and another 59 in 50 T20Is.

India vs Australia pink ball Test

As mentioned earlier, the ongoing Australia A vs India live game is a warm-up match which serves a practice set-up for the visitors ahead of the upcoming India vs Australia pink ball Test. The match is scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval between December 17 and December 21. The upcoming five-day contest will also be India’s first-ever Day-Night Test affair outside home.

Also Read | India Vs Australia pink ball Test: Our Batting Depth Without David Warner Will Be Tested, Says Steve Smith

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.