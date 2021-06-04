Jasprit Bumrah Diet: MI Pacer Reveals Foods That Make Him Keep Up Top Speed, Stamina

India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has emerged to be the spearhead of the star-studded bowling attack for the Virat Kolhi-led side in recent years. Considered to be a great exponent of the yorker, the speed gun has proved his mettle across formats with his inspiring bowling spells. While a modern-day cricketer is often on the road owing to the jampack schedules, it becomes imperative for the athlete to give more importance to their diet along with their training. Bumrah also is known to follow a strict diet, that helps him to remain in shape throughout the year. Here we reveal more details about the Jasprit Bumrah diet.

What is the Jasprit Bumrah diet like?

An added importance has been given to the fitness of a player after Virat Kohli took over the captaincy reins of the national side. The same has also paid dividends as the team has come up with dominant performances in recent years. Jasprit Bumrah, along with playing three formats for India, also is an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team.

Considering the amount of cricket he plays in a calendar year, it becomes crucial for the fast bowler to pay special attention to his fitness and diet. The player has toiled hard in order to maintain his fitness and his diet plays a major role in the process. As for Jasprit Bumrah height and weight, he reportedly stands in at 5 feet and 9 inches, while his weight is said to be somewhere around 70 kgs.

In his conversation with The Hindu, the cricketer had admitted to following a strict diet. Bumrah stated that he does not prefer consuming bread, fried food or sweets. The 27-year-old opined that he wanted to lose weight earlier, but now he feels that he is in better shape and aims to maintain it. Bumrah pointed out that he eats healthy six days a week, and has one cheat day where he eats anything from biryani to Indian sweets. However, he revealed that his diet consists of high-protein meals like grilled fish for the remaining six days.

Jasprit Bumrah net worth details

The Indian speedster has established himself as one of the country's most prominent pacers. According to CA Knowledge, Jasprit Bumrah has a net worth of about INR 29 crore. In addition to his earnings from cricket, Jasprit Bumrah also endorses several brands and has appeared in advertisements for Dream11, Cultsport, Estrolo etc. for the same as well. He also pockets a hefty paycheck for representing the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League. Bumrah has made around INR 32.9 crore just from his participation in the cash-rich league.

Jasprit Bumrah IPL salary

The talented youngster has contributed significantly towards the success of the franchise, and he was retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2021. He is believed to take home INR 7 crore for his appearance in IPL 2021. Moreover, he falls in the A+ category as per the Annual Player Contracts and he is paid INR 7 crore according to that. It is worth mentioning that he is the only fast bowler to feature in the A+ category.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage: Cricketer finds love in popular sports presenter

India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took to his social media accounts to announce his marriage with Sanjana Ganesan on March 15. The couple tied the knot in Goa, and both of them shared pictures from their ceremony on their Instagram account. Fans of the cricketer wished the cricketer on his special day, and Sanjana Ganesan also received wishes from all corners. Here is the Jasprit Bumrah marriage photograph -

Disclaimer: The above Jasprit Bumrah net worth and Jasprit Bumrah IPL salary information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Jasprit Bumrah Instagram