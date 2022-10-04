Jasprit Bumrah Issues First Response After Being Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup: 'I Am Gutted'

A day after BCCI’s announcement about Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the injured pacer took to his official Twitter handle to reveal his feelings. Bumrah is understood to be ruled out of the prestigious tournament due to a back injury after he was initially ruled out of the three-match T20I series against South Africa due to the same reason. With Bumrah out of the mix for the World Cup, the Indian cricket team faces an uphill challenge of solidifying their death bowling line-up.

Meanwhile, breaking his silence for the first time since getting ruled out of the tournament, Bumrah said, “I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care, and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia”. While Mohammed Siraj was named as Bumrah’s replacement for the T20I series against South Africa, BCCI is yet to announce who will take Bumrah’s place in the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

BCCI's statement about Jasprit Bumrah's participation in T20 World Cup 2022

Revealing the development about Bumrah being ruled out of the tournament on Monday, BCCI said, “The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.”