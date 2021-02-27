Jasprit Bumrah Leaves India's Squad Ahead Of 4th Test Vs England, Cites Personal Reasons

India's premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad ahead of the 4th Test at Ahmedabad after the bowler cited personal reasons, BCCI informed on Saturday. Bumrah's departure will not haunt the hosts as the Motera proved to be spinners' fort as England were bowled out for 112 runs and 81 runs in the 3rd Test. BCCI informed that there will be no addition to India's squad as Bumrah's replacement.

NEWS - Jasprit Bumrah released from India’s squad



Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons.



More details - https://t.co/w2wlfodmq8 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/mREocEuCGa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2021

READ | Sunil Gavaskar Blames England's Mindset, Not Pitch For Losing Pink-ball Test Against India

Motera after Chepauk

After criticising the turning pitch at the Chepauk, several veterans of the game jumped to slam the pict at the Motera stadium for England's dismal performance against India in the third Test of the series. Despite winning the toss, England failed to notch up a big score and were bundled out for merely 112 in the first innings. The visitors also erred in picking their playing eleven as skipper Joe Root selected three seamers and only one spinner on a track which provided more assistance to the turners.

READ | Jaffer Backs Ex-England Players Silencing Noise Over Pitches After India's Win In 3rd Test

England out of WTC race

As Team India steamrolled over England in the third Test of the series, Kohli's men also crushed Root & Co's hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship finale at the Lord's with the 10 wicket win on Thursday. India's spin masters Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel wreaked havoc in Ahmedabad as they dismissed England for merely 81 runs in the second innings eyeing to finish the proceedings within 2 days of the Test. Chasing a paltry total of 49, the Indian batsmen never looked uncomfortable as they made easy work of this small run chase as openers Rohit Sharma, and, Shubman Gill counter-attacked the English spinners with their aggressive batting display as the hosts comfortably got past the finish line by 10 wickets.

READ | Pietersen Wants England To Admit Their Batting Was Dreadful, Cites Rohit Sharma's Example

Now India needs to either win or draw the final Test of the series against England to book the finale berth at Lord's against New Zealand. If India loses the fourth match, Australia will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship in June later this year. Meanwhile, Team India have also registered their second Day-Night Test victory after their heroics in Ahmedabad. Prior to this contest, they had won their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019 and suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia at the Adelaide Oval in December 2020 where the Indian team also ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

READ | After A Historic Win In D/N Test, Sachin Tendulkar Urges India To Seal Four-match Series

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.